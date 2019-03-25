Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Called Out by Her Daughter for Posting Selfie Without Permission

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Mar. 25, 2019 11:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Gwyneth Paltrow, Apple Martin

Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter is not impressed with mom's Instagram feed.

For so many moms across the country, posting adorable family photos on social media while on vacation is totally normal and acceptable behavior.

After all, kids grow up so freaking fast. You have to document the Kodak moments, right?

But while enjoying a snow-filled getaway with daughter Apple Martin this weekend, the Goop businesswoman decided to share a mother-daughter selfie that may not have received a "like" from one family member.

"Mom we have discussed this," Apple shared in the comments section of mom's post. "You may not post anything without my consent."

Photos

Gwyneth Paltrow's Most Outrageous Quotes

Gwyneth replied, "@AppleMartin You can't even see your face!"

Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow

Instagram

We're not picking sides in this one. After all, both parties bring valid points. But we can all agree that so many parents and children can relate to the innocent social media drama.

If it's any consolation, a whole lot of famous friends couldn't help but compliment the photo.

"Sweet XXX," fellow mom Jennifer Garner shared in the comments section. Elle Macpherson added, "That face."

As for Sara Foster, she told the mother-daughter duo that she was joining in on the fun when she arrives to the slopes tomorrow.

Ultimately, it's all love between Gwyneth and Apple. And while the famous mom may not be posting pictures with her daughter on the regular, it's clear that there's a whole lot of respect and admiration between the duo.

"Happy #nationaldaughtersday Apple Martin, it's like i conjured you from a dream, you make my life," Gwyneth previously shared on Instagram.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Gwyneth Paltrow , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Keri Russell

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

Hilary Duff, Banks Koma

Hilary Duff Shares Intimate Video of Daughter Banks' Birth

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd Has the Best Response to Why He Doesn't Age

Blue Ivy Carter's "Corny" Joke Will Make You Chuckle

Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring Amid Cheating Rumors

Alex Rodriguez Pens an Adorable Love Letter to Fiancee Jennifer Lopez

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.