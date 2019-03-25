Dylan Sprouse's Shirtless Pajamas Will Make Barbara Palvin Blush

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Mar. 25, 2019 10:25 AM

Dylan Sprouse

Instagram

Dylan Sprouse knows how to put the fun in Sunday Funday.

Over the weekend, The Suite Life on Deck star took to Instagram to share how he was enjoying a couple days off of work.

So what's a 26-year-old dude supposed to do? Have a costume party, obviously.

On Sunday evening, Dylan showed off his impressive abs while wearing what appears to be a mix of pajamas and a Halloween costume.

"Hey man, yah, sorry I couldn't chill today," he said in the video. "Sundays are really busy for me."

Dylan also captioned the video, "And I'm already in my pajamas…" LOL!

Celebrities in Pajamas

We'd ask about the sword. And we'd be lying if we said we weren't curious about his new hand. But perhaps this is just how Dylan spends some free time with girlfriend Barbara Palvin.

While the actress didn't post any photos with her man in his pajamas, she also appeared to have a chill Sunday by enjoying some soccer.

"Sunday," she wrote on Instagram Stories while watching Hungary beat Croatia in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers.

Back in January, Dylan and Barbara took a major step in their relationship by moving in together.

"Two worms officially in the big apple," Barbara captioned a selfie of the pair posing in their new digs, which offer a stunning view of the New York City skyline. Dylan added, "We moved in [and] we only had 4 mental breakdowns!"

And fortunately for us, he managed to find these pajamas. Have a great week you two!

