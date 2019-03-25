Kim Zolciak-Biermann Defends Her Parenting and Addresses Family Drama

Kim Zolciak-Biermann doesn't want your parenting feedback.

The reality star and famous mom of six is known to spark criticism and commentary from fans, viewers and naysayers online about how she lives her life, including how she raises her famous family.

However, it doesn't seem to matter much to the Real Housewives alum.

"I don't feel like I do or I don't read it maybe," she told Andy Cohenof the social media feedback on Watch What Happens Live Sunday night.

As for how she sees things, "I feel like I'm a really good mom," the reality star said.

"We all make mistakes and we all learn as we go," she continued. "I'm very proud of all of my children. I think I'm a really good mom and nobody can really take that."