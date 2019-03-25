Kim Zolciak-Biermann Defends Her Parenting and Addresses Family Drama

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Mar. 25, 2019 8:39 AM

Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Kim Zolciak-Biermann doesn't want your parenting feedback. 

The reality star and famous mom of six is known to spark criticism and commentary from fans, viewers and naysayers online about how she lives her life, including how she raises her famous family. 

However, it doesn't seem to matter much to the Real Housewives alum. 

"I don't feel like I do or I don't read it maybe," she told Andy Cohenof the social media feedback on Watch What Happens Live Sunday night. 

As for how she sees things, "I feel like I'm a really good mom," the reality star said. 

"We all make mistakes and we all learn as we go," she continued. "I'm very proud of all of my children. I think I'm a really good mom and nobody can really take that."

Nor will she accept criticism of her kids, including from her own relatives. When asked if she was offended by her brother's comments about her daughter Brielle Biermann's career choices, Kim didn't shy away from responding. 

 

"I don't think he can relate to kind of Brielle and her Instagram world and kind of how successful she's become and been," she said of the 22-year-old. 

Meanwhile, her relationship with her own parents remains on the rocks. "I don't talk to my parents, but I talk to my brother," she confirmed. As for her husband Kroy Biermann's parents, "They're great people. It's just we don't jive," he added. 

