Singer Scott Walker Dead at 76

The music world is saying goodbye to a beloved member.
Scott Walker, the famed avant-garde musician and one third of The Walker Brothers, has died, the performer's record label confirmed on Twitter.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Scott Walker," the label said in a statement. "Scott was 76 years old and is survived by his daughter, Lee, his granddaughter, Emmi-Lee, and his partner Beverly." The cause of his death is unknown at this time.
The late singer and bassist, born Noel Scott Engel, was an Ohio native before ultimately living in California with his mother, where he pursued his musical, art and cinematic interests. There, he also met future bandmate John Walker and soon formed The Walker Brothers with third member Gary Walker. The trio found success in the United Kingdom in the late '60s with hits like "Make It Easy on Yourself" and "The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore" and made eight albums together between the 1960s and 1970s.
The band frontman also pursued a solo career with his last of 16 albums, the collaborative album Soused, released in 2014. The star additionally composed soundtracks for films, including the 2018 musical drama Vox Lux, starring Natalie Portman
"From teen idol to cultural icon, Scott leaves to future generations a legacy of extraordinary music; a brilliant lyricist with a haunting singing voice, he has been one of the most revered innovators at the sharp end of creative music, whose influence on many artists has been freely acknowledged," his label said of the songwriter in part of a statement. "The scope and dynamism of his vision have added dimension to both film and dance, and he has stunned audiences with music whose composition transcends genre, and whose sheer originality defies pigeonholing. "
In an interview last year with The Guardian, the star, who tended to keep out of the spotlight, spoke of his unique musical style.
"I am writing for myself, but I'm writing for everyone else too," he told the newspaper. "I feel I'm writing for everyone. Just they haven't discovered it yet...I'll be six feet under—but they will."