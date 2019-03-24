Becca Kufrin and fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen got naughty on Saturday!

The Bachelorette winner was a guest performer at the Chippendales show at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, his home state. During the show, Yrigoyen gave Kufrin a lap dance onstage, danced with the troupe and ripped off his shirt, although he didn't strip down entirely.

Sitting the audience were Kufrin's Bachelor season 22 co-stars Tia Booth and Caroline Lunney, as well as other members of the couple's squad.

Kufrin posted several videos from the Chippendales show on her Instagram Story and praised Yrigoyen's performance debut.