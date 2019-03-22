By now, you should have had time to watch all of Hulu's Shrill. And maybe even watch it a second time. And maybe a third.

It's such a quick watch—six episodes, each under half an hour—that it's massively impressive just how much the show manages to do and address as it tells the story of Annie (Aidy Bryant), an aspiring writer who starts to take a stand against what she's been settling for.

She starts off in what we're clearly supposed to see as a sad non-relationship with a guy named Ryan (Luka Jones) who makes her sneak in and out through the back of his house so his roommates don't see her, and she won't even let him see her without a bra on. She's stuck in a low-level job with a ridiculous, fat-shaming boss where all she does is update a calendar and dream of actually being a writer. Her mom's obsessed with dieting, and Annie eats sad little pancakes from a "thin menu" meal plan before being accosted by a fitness trainer who so kindly tells her "there is a small person inside of you dying to get out."