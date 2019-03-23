Our Favorite Tote Bags for Spring

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Mar. 23, 2019 3:00 AM
Adulting is hard and, no matter how long you've been doing it, one thing is certain: There's so much stuff that comes along with it.
When you're trying to be successful and responsible, you're constantly running from one place to the next. Maybe you're going from an early morning gym session to the office and then to the market by the end of the day. Needless to say, you would be wise to invest in a tote bag, or a few, to make your life a little easier.
There are tons of options so, regardless of your personal style, we promise you'll find at least one that's just as cute as it is practical.
A simple monogram adds a nice personal touch to your bag.
No matter what you use it for, you can't go wrong with a luxe brown leather option.
How cute is this bag? There's tons of other slogan options, too!
This navy and white striped bag is exactly what we've been needing for all those beach days ahead.
There's a reason this style has been around for so long—it's a classic.
For the outdoorsy crowd, this Patagonia logo tote is the perfect catchall for your next trip to the market.
Go for a girly vibe that's not too extra with this simple light pink tote.
Dog lovers will love this cheeky carryall.
A perforated tote in a bold color is one of the best ways to stand out.
If sporty is your style, this Under Armour one will be your new go-to.
We can see ourselves toting this one around during a wine-tasting weekend.
A buttery white leather tote is the perfect daytime accessory.
We love the trendy aesthetic of a clear tote—it goes it everything.
