Our Favorite Tote Bags for Spring

Adulting is hard and, no matter how long you've been doing it, one thing is certain: There's so much stuff that comes along with it.

When you're trying to be successful and responsible, you're constantly running from one place to the next. Maybe you're going from an early morning gym session to the office and then to the market by the end of the day. Needless to say, you would be wise to invest in a tote bag, or a few, to make your life a little easier.

There are tons of options so, regardless of your personal style, we promise you'll find at least one that's just as cute as it is practical.

CATHY'S CONCEPTS Monogram Oversize Tote

A simple monogram adds a nice personal touch to your bag. 

BUY IT: $70 at Nordstrom

The Day Market Tote

No matter what you use it for, you can't go wrong with a luxe brown leather option. 

BUY IT: $175 at Everlane

The Cotton & Canvas Co. Food Pun Tote Bag

How cute is this bag? There's tons of other slogan options, too! 

BUY IT: $19 at Amazon

Moskus Gear Beach Bag

This navy and white striped bag is exactly what we've been needing for all those beach days ahead. 

BUY IT: $20 at Amazon

Longchamp Le Pliage Large Tote Bag

There's a reason this style has been around for so long—it's a classic.

BUY IT: $121 at Amazon

Patagonia Market Tote

For the outdoorsy crowd, this Patagonia logo tote is the perfect catchall for your next trip to the market. 

BUY IT: $29 at Patagonia

MADEWELL Canvas Transport Tote

Go for a girly vibe that's not too extra with this simple light pink tote. 

BUY IT: $58 at Nordstrom

Dogeared Tote

Dog lovers will love this cheeky carryall. 

BUY IT: $29 at Zappos

Steve Madden Lou Perforated Tote Bag

A perforated tote in a bold color is one of the best ways to stand out. 

BUY IT: $98 $40 at Nordstrom Rack

Under Armour UA Big Wordmark Tote 2.0

If sporty is your style, this Under Armour one will be your new go-to. 

BUY IT: $26 at Zappos

Roxy Time Is Now Tote

We can see ourselves toting this one around during a wine-tasting weekend.

BUY IT: $40 at Zappos

Urban Expressions Solid Tote Bag

A buttery white leather tote is the perfect daytime accessory. 

BUY IT: $40 at Nordstrom Rack

Urban Expressions Clear Tote Bag

We love the trendy aesthetic of a clear tote—it goes it everything. 

BUY IT: $90 $45 at Nordstrom Rack

