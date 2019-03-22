Reese Witherspoon makes 43 look good, as she celebrates her birthday on March 22.

Aside from the fact that the Big Little Lies star feels "like one very luck lady," her daughter Ava Phillippe sends her a sweet, heartfelt message that will most certainly make her feel even more special.

"Happy happy birthday to my glowingly gorgeous mama," the 19-year-old beauty writes about her famous mother. "You are such a generous, conscientious, and passionately kind person, and I am so blessed to bear witness to your light and love each and every day!"

Ending her Instagram caption, Ava puts things simply, "love you."

Cue the waterworks!

Earlier today, the Wild actress took a minute to thank her 16.9 million Instagram followers for all of their birthday wishes.

"For my birthday I just want all the cake, all the flowers and all the candy... is that too much to ask?!," the 43-year-old star jokes.