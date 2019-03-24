How to Wear White This Spring

We love a seasonal wardrobe switch-up—especially when it's from winter to spring.

No longer do we have to trudge around in bulky boots and overwhelming layers. Instead, it's all about the lightweight fabrics, skin-bearing silhouettes and our favorite shade of the season: white. We've been sticking to blacks and other moody shades all winter, so anything in a bright white color is a welcome outfit upgrade.

For example, a nice bright wide-leg jumpsuit is the perfect outfit for your next outdoor brunch and a pair of strappy white heels will pretty much go with anything. Trust: These white closet staples will revitalize up your springtime wardrobe ASAP.