It was the separation and divorce that had HGTV fans flipping out.

All the way back in December 2016, Tarek El Moussa and his wife announced they would be going their separate ways. At the same time, the pair was determined to co-parent their two children and continue working on Flip or Flop.

After surviving months of tabloid headlines, surprise paparazzi visitors in Orange County, Calif. and even a few awkward scenes together, the couple's divorce was finalized.

Fast-forward to today and Christina Anstead is experiencing a second chance of love thanks to a guy named Ant Anstead.

Earlier this morning, the couple announced on social media that they were expecting their first child together exactly three months after pulling off a top-secret wedding. "@Ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!!" Christina shared online. "The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling #5 #Gonnaneedabiggercar!"