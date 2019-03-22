Uh, awkward!

Kim Kardashian often gifts her family and friends samples of her KKW Beauty products as they launch, but it seems her sister wasn't a fan of many of them. On Thursday, Kim posted on her Instagram Story videos of unopened KKW Beauty boxes she had given sister Kourtney Kardashian.

"OK, you guys, so I am in Kourtney's closet and I see all of this stuff," Kim says in one clip. "It's my contour...press pack and she's been having it by her window so it's sun so long, it turned gray. She also still has, she hasn't opened, literally, any of my press boxes."

"I use your contour sticks," Kourtney replies.

"Me too!" adds her daughter, Penelope Disick, 6.