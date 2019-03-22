ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Uh, awkward!
Kim Kardashian often gifts her family and friends samples of her KKW Beauty products as they launch, but it seems her sister wasn't a fan of many of them. On Thursday, Kim posted on her Instagram Story videos of unopened KKW Beauty boxes she had given sister Kourtney Kardashian.
"OK, you guys, so I am in Kourtney's closet and I see all of this stuff," Kim says in one clip. "It's my contour...press pack and she's been having it by her window so it's sun so long, it turned gray. She also still has, she hasn't opened, literally, any of my press boxes."
"I use your contour sticks," Kourtney replies.
"Me too!" adds her daughter, Penelope Disick, 6.
"OK, OK, but look, look at this press box. Hasn't even opened this!" Kim says. "And look, the color's faded. So I'm taking it all back. I'm gonna start giving this s--t away, to anyone on the side of the road when I'm driving home. If anyone wants it."
A fan tweeted at Kim to say that she is running out of her KKW Beauty ultralight beam rose gold lip gloss.
On Friday, the reality star tweeted in response, "Oh just wait I am going to be giving away all of Kourtney's unwanted PR boxes... I will announce a giveaway soon."
Get ready for those KKW Beauty freebies!
