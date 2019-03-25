"Believer" Tamra Judge Has Her Skeptic Husband Eddie Join Her for a Reading on Hollywood Medium

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Mar. 25, 2019 8:00 AM

A skeptic and a believer walk into a room!

In this clip from Thursday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, believer Tamra Judge is joined by husband and skeptic Eddie Judge for a reading with Tyler Henry.

"I'm not a believer," the Real Housewives of Orange County star's husband explains in a confessional. "I know about body language, I know about all these techniques and skills that people know on how to manipulate others."

Nonetheless, Eddie willingly sits down with Tyler as Tamra believes "in a lot of things." This explains why the Bravo celebrity has items for the famed clairvoyant to touch…and her spouse does not.

It doesn't take long for the E! personality to connect with a spirit from Tamra's mother's side of the family.

Tyler Henry's Most OMG Moments on Hollywood Medium

Ironically, Judge's mom Sandra Baker is in the other room watching the reading.

"There's this woman that's coming through connected to your mother," Tyler informs the 51-year-old California resident. "And she's like intense and adorable and lovely, but she's like the main reason why I'm here today."

Almost immediately, Tamra's mother identifies that it is her own mother coming through. According to the Hollywood medium, the spirit acknowledges that Sandra did a lot at a young age to care for herself and the family.

Per Tamra, her late grandmother had schizophrenia and spent a lot of Sandra's childhood in a hospital.

Tamra Judge, Eddie Judge, Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry

E!

"My mother went away to an institution when I was 7," Sandra further notes to the Hollywood Medium camera. "So, I kind of stepped in to help take care of my dad and myself."

While Baker had a difficult childhood, Tamra reveals she had a pleasant relationship with her grandmother.

"I didn't know really any of that," the reality TV veteran shares. "I didn't know that she suffered, she was just my grandma. We would sleep on the couch, I'd spend the night at her house a lot. She was just the sweetest, tiniest, little thing you've ever seen."

Watch Tamra and Eddie's reading for yourself above!

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!

