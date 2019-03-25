A skeptic and a believer walk into a room!

In this clip from Thursday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, believer Tamra Judge is joined by husband and skeptic Eddie Judge for a reading with Tyler Henry.

"I'm not a believer," the Real Housewives of Orange County star's husband explains in a confessional. "I know about body language, I know about all these techniques and skills that people know on how to manipulate others."

Nonetheless, Eddie willingly sits down with Tyler as Tamra believes "in a lot of things." This explains why the Bravo celebrity has items for the famed clairvoyant to touch…and her spouse does not.

It doesn't take long for the E! personality to connect with a spirit from Tamra's mother's side of the family.