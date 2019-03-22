Another long-running show is saying goodbye.

Supernatural will be ending after its 15th season, stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins announced on Instagram on Friday.

The show is currently in its 14th season and recently celebrated its 300th episode, and was renewed back in January for a season 15, which will consist of 20 episodes. That means the show will end with a total of 327 episodes.

"Well, it's official. One more round for the Winchester brothers," Padalecki wrote on Instagram. "Though nothing ever really ends in Supernatural...does it?"

