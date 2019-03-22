Supernatural Is Ending After Season 15

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Mar. 22, 2019 1:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Supernatural

The CW

Another long-running show is saying goodbye. 

Supernatural will be ending after its 15th season, stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins announced on Instagram on Friday. 

The show is currently in its 14th season and recently celebrated its 300th episode, and was renewed back in January for a season 15, which will consist of 20 episodes. That means the show will end with a total of 327 episodes. 

"Well, it's official. One more round for the Winchester brothers," Padalecki wrote on Instagram. "Though nothing ever really ends in Supernatural...does it?" 

You can see their announcement video below. 

 

Photos

A Salute to Over a Decade's Worth of Jared Padalecki's Supernatural Hair

"Firstly, we would like to thank all the people who have been involved with the show both in front of and behind the camera," Executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb said in a statement. "For us it has been an experience of a lifetime. The support we have had from both Warner Bros Television and The CW has been incredible. We'd like to give special thanks to Jensen, Jared and Misha for making this journey so special. It is now most important to us to give these characters that we love the send off they deserve."

CW President Mark Pedowitz has always said that Ackles and Padalecki would be the ones to decide when they were done with the show, though when we caught up with the cast for their 300th episode celebration in November, Ackles had a very quick answer when we asked how he envisioned the show ending: "I don't!" 

Either he changed his mind, or we can all be sure Supernatural will never really be over. 

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on The CW. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Supernatural , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Elle Fanning

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Most of Aidy Bryant's Shrill Costumes Had to Be Custom Made For the Dumbest Reason

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Aidy Bryant's Cutest Shrill Looks

Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Find Out Who's Returning for To All the Boys I've Loved Before Sequel

Roseanne Barr Blames Sara Gilbert for Ruining Her Life

Amy Poehler, Parks and Rec

Amy Poehler: We Need Parks and Rec's Leslie Knope Back "Badly"

Elle Fanning, Porter Edit

Why Elle Fanning "Refused" to Watch Sister Dakota's Friends Episode

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.