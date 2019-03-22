by Jess Cohen | Fri., Mar. 22, 2019 2:00 PM
Hours after Christina Anstead announced her pregnancy, her ex Tarek El Moussa is gushing over the "most important" part of his life, being a father.
On Friday morning, the Flip or Flop star shared that she's expecting her third child, her first with new husband Ant Anstead. In a social media post, Christina and Ant can be seen holding each other close as they show off their sonogram.
"@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!!" Christina wrote in a message to her followers alongside the sweet photo. "The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling ♥️ #5 #Gonnaneedabiggercar!"
Ant also shared the sonogram photo with his social media followers on Friday. For his announcement post, he placed the sonogram in the middle of pictures of his children, Amelie and Archie, from his marriage to Louise Anstead, as well as Christina's children, Taylor and Brayden, who she shares with ex Tarek.
Ant captioned the social media post, "And then...... there were FIVE!!! (Well .... four and a half! Will be Five in September)!!"
Later in the day, Tarek took to his Instagram to share a photo with his and Christina's two kids.
"My loves ❤️ my life ❤️ my everything ❤️.. this picture represents the most important part of my life...being a father!!!!!" Tarek wrote. "No matter what happens during my day...I never take negativity home with me. When I have my babies I come home and can't help but smile. I smile because I know no matter what we all love each other and nothing can break our bond. I just adore these two:)."
Christina and Tarek, who tied the knot in 2009, announced their separation in late 2016.
