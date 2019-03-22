Hours after Christina Anstead announced her pregnancy, her ex Tarek El Moussa is gushing over the "most important" part of his life, being a father.

On Friday morning, the Flip or Flop star shared that she's expecting her third child, her first with new husband Ant Anstead. In a social media post, Christina and Ant can be seen holding each other close as they show off their sonogram.

"@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!!" Christina wrote in a message to her followers alongside the sweet photo. "The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling ♥️ #5 #Gonnaneedabiggercar!"