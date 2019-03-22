by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Mar. 22, 2019 2:05 PM
It's an exciting week for the Simpson family!
Ashlee Simpson-Ross and her husband Evan Ross are all smiles in this sit-down interview with Daily Pop's Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester, for more reasons than one. The musicians are there to chat about their brand-new single, "Phases"—a follow up to their self-titled debut EP—which is out for release today. Still, Ashley takes a few minutes to gush over her big sister Jessica Simpson's newest bundle of joy.
"Congratulations! You have a new niece!" Carissa exclaims.
"I know!" Ashlee squeals. "Oh my gosh, she is so cute."
But more importantly, "How's everybody doing?" Carissa asks her.
"Amazing. So great," the new auntie replies. "The kids were so cute…Jessica's kids with their little baby sister."
Anyone who's paid a visit to Jessica's Instagram account since her third child Birdie was born earlier this week already knows that to be true. In her announcement post on Wednesday, the fashion designer shared a heartwarming photo of her 6-year-old daughter Maxwell holding the infant's hand.
"I'm not pregnant but it definitely gave me the fever a little bit," Ashlee jokes.
As for the new track?
"It was fun to get to work together," Ashlee says. And it sounds like her husband agrees. "We're so excited about it," says Evan, "It's one of our favorite songs.
Hear all about Ashlee and Evan's musical collab—and the Simpson family's new addition—in the video above!
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
