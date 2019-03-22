It's an exciting week for the Simpson family!

Ashlee Simpson-Ross and her husband Evan Ross are all smiles in this sit-down interview with Daily Pop's Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester, for more reasons than one. The musicians are there to chat about their brand-new single, "Phases"—a follow up to their self-titled debut EP—which is out for release today. Still, Ashley takes a few minutes to gush over her big sister Jessica Simpson's newest bundle of joy.

"Congratulations! You have a new niece!" Carissa exclaims.

"I know!" Ashlee squeals. "Oh my gosh, she is so cute."

But more importantly, "How's everybody doing?" Carissa asks her.

"Amazing. So great," the new auntie replies. "The kids were so cute…Jessica's kids with their little baby sister."