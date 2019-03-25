Brie Larson. Chris Evans. Reese Witherspoon. Octavia Spencer. Steve Carell. Sara Bareilles. Oprah Winfrey. No, this isn't the cast of the next hit blockbuster, but all of these A-listers are involved with shows produced by Apple. And you're finally going to get to see them.

Apple has been stockpiling projects with top-tier talent in front of and behind the camera for what feels like years—Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston's show was first announced in 2017—and officially announced where, when and how you'll be able to watch at a March 25 event from the company's Cupertino, California headquarters.

Starting fall 2019, Apple will launch Apple TV+, a new subscription based streaming service available across Apple products and on smart TVs. Apple TV+ will be available in 100+ countries and everything will be downloadable. New movies and TV shows will come out every month.