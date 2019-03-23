The 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards is finally here, and you know what that means... It's slime time!

DJ Khaled is hosting the annual ceremony, which kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Galen Center in Los Angeles. As for what else to expect from the main event, we've confirmed Ariana Grande, Chris Pratt and To All The Boys I've Loved Before star Noah Centineo make up a small handful of the celebs gearing up for the slime fest.

Joining them for the festivities will be comedian Jason Sudeikis fellow Saturday Night Live alum Adam Sandler, Paris Berelc, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin and YouTubers Josh Peckand David Dobrik.

Check out the complete list of 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards winners below!