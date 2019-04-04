It's almost that time a year again!

The biggest stars in country music are headed to Las Vegas for the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards, where icon Reba McEntire is set to host the show for the sixteenth time.

The ceremony, which will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, is known for its signature hat trophy—not to be confused with the hat Pharrell Williamsfamously wore to the 2014 Grammy Awards. Think Taylor Swift pre-1989, or Dolly Parton during her "Jolene" era.

Needless to say, the world is an entirely different place since the ACM's first started handing hats out in 1968. Looking back even ten years ago, the country music community has come a long way.

A decade ago, Carrie Underwood had taken home the ACM's biggest prize of Entertainer of the Year to secure country music's prestigious Triple-Crown Award. In comparison, Swift had won Album of the Year for her chart-topping second studio album Fearless while Luke Bryan wouldn't win Top New Artist until a year later.