Demi Moore Attends Ex Bruce Willis' Vow Renewal to Wife Emma Heming Willis

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 22, 2019 10:39 AM

Bruce Willis, Emma Heming Willis, Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, Vow Renewal

Instagram / Emma Heming Willis

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis renewed their wedding vows on their 10th anniversary on Thursday and made the event a full family affair.

His ex-wife Demi Moore was all smiles as she joined their kids and other guests at the ceremony, which took place on a beach. Bruce and Emma had wed on March 21, 2009 at his Parrot Cay home in Turks & Caicos.

"10 years ago today, we married. So we decided to do it again today," Emma wrote on her Instagram Story.

She also posted a photo of her and Bruce kissing at the ceremony, writing, "We said, we do, again, 10 years later #happyanniversarymylove."

Emma also shared pics of her, Bruce, their daughters Mabel, 6, and Evelyn, 4, Demi, and the actress' and the actor's daughters Rumer Willis, 30, and Scout Willis, 27. Their third daughter, Tallulah, 25, was not pictured.

Bruce wore a white shirt and pants and a sun hat, while Emma and their girls wore white and pink floral dresses.

Demi wore a custard floral maxi dress, while her daughters wore white.

"Papa and Stepmama got married again 10 years later!!!" Rumer wrote on Instagram. "So happy I was able to be here and celebrate with the crew. I love you both so much."

Bruce Willis, Emma Heming Willis, Demi Moore, Inset

Getty Images

Demi and Bruce have remained friendly since they divorced in 2000 after 13 years of marriage. She and their three daughters attended his and Emma's 2009 wedding, along with her then-husband, Ashton Kutcher. The two divorced in 2013 after eight years of marriage.

Last year, Demi was a guest roaster at Bruce's Comedy Central Roast.

