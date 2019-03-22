by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 22, 2019 9:00 AM
Kate Beckinsale is not here for your negative comments about her love life.
Following in her beau's footsteps, the 45-year-old actress has deleted all of her Instagram posts, where people have often expressed their opinions about her romance with SNL star Pete Davidson, 25, and their age difference.
Over the past few months, Beckinsale had coyly responded to remarks about their relationship on social media. Earlier this week, comedian and actor David Spade joked on one of her posts, which showed her cuddling a lion cub, "You like them young! ( now don't fight back and roast me just quietly stew and take the hit)."
"@davidspade never gonna happen grandpa," Beckinsale replied.
Spade, 54, has a daughter with Playboy Playmate Jillian Grace, 33, and also dated Naya Rivera, 32, briefly in 2017.
Davidson had deleted his own Instagram a few times in the past amid online bullying, most recently after he sparked a suicide scare in December, two months after he and Ariana Grandeended their engagement and broke up following a whirlwind romance.
Beckinsale's Twitter page remains, although she has not tweeted since 2016.
Backgrid / BACKGRID
Beckinsale and Davidson first sparked romance rumors in January when they were spotted looking "very cozy" at a 2019 Golden Globes after-party. They have since been spotted out together often, including at his comedy shows. Earlier this month, their romance was confirmed when they were photographed kissing at a hockey game.
Earlier this week, the two were spotted packing on the PDA inside a car after a movie date. On another recent outing, they were joined by Beckinsale's mother and step-dad.
While Beckinsale has not commented directly on her and Davidson's relationship, he did speak about it and also dismissed the criticism over their age difference on SNL earlier this month.
"Apparently, people have a crazy fascination with our age difference," Davidson said. "But it doesn't really bother us. But then again, I'm new to this."
He then named several male celebs whose wives and girlfriends, past or present, have been younger than them by 10 to 40 years.
Has Lacey Chabert Ever Been a "Mean Girl" to Another Parent? Watch Her Hilarious Kid Confessions on Mom2Mom!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?