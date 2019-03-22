Christina Anstead Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Ant Anstead

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 22, 2019 8:15 AM

It'll be baby No. 3 for Christina Anstead, previously known as Christina El Moussa, from HGTV's Flip or Flop.

The 35-year-old is pregnant with her and new husband Ant Anstead's first child together. The two announced the news on Instagram on Friday.

"@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!!" Christina wrote, alongside a photo of her holding a sonogram while embracing Ant. "The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling ♥️ #5 #Gonnaneedabiggercar!"

Ant, 40, shared a photo of the sonogram set in the middle of a collage of photos of his daughter Amelie and son Archie from a previous marriage, and Christina's daughter Taylor and son Brayden, her kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

"And then...... there were FIVE!!!" Ant wrote. "(Well .... four and a half! Will be Five in September)!!

Christina and Ant, a British TV personality and motor specialist, have been together for more than a year and wed last December, almost a year after she and Tarek finalized their divorce. They had announced their separation in late 2016.

Tarek has not commented publicly about Christina's pregnancy.

He recently acquired a new baby of his own; On Thursday, he shared videos of him driving his new Tesla.

