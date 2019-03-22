"There was nothing I love more than working on the show. It feels like, you know, it felt like the most important thing that I would ever do and so I would never ever, ever say never. The chance to do it again, should it arise, would be incredible but I think we would only do it if we all felt like there was something compelling us to do it," Schur said. "I don't want to do it just to like—as tempting as it is I don't want to just like make more episodes of the show or something. I would do it like, everyone on this stage has a veto. I would say that we would do it in a literally everybody has a veto [way]. If one single person says no, then whatever it is we wouldn't do it."



Offerman, whose wife Megan Mullally currently stars in the Will & Grace revival, chimed in and said, "Can I can I just say something? Because we get asked this quite a bit, because reboots have become quite fascinating, and my new answer is because of what Mike just said, that's why the show was so good."