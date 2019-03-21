Seeing Thandie Newton beside her daughter Nico Parker at the Dumbo premiere was like a scene out of Westworld.

The actress and her 14-year-old daughter share a stunning resemblance, which had people doing a double take at the European premiere for the live-action remake. Nico, who wore a stunning floor-length Carolina Herrera gown, took her mother as her plus-one for the big premiere. Together, they dazzled the crowds in their couture dresses that looked like they were taken straight off the runway.

On nearly every stop of their press tour, the Dumbo star has wowed everyone with her elegance and maturity. In the past, the attention has been focused on her famous mom and dad Ol Parker, but now it's her time in the spotlight. "I'm not here to be like their kid. [My mom is] here to be my stage mom," she joked in an interview with Teen Vogue.

But there's no doubt that she couldn't have come so far without the love and support of her parents who are more than happy to cheer her on from backstage. This is more than evident in the photos that Thandie proudly shares of her kids.