Okay ladies, now let's get in formation!

Acclaimed costume designer and 2019 Oscar winner, Ruth E. Carter, is sparking joy the rest of March with her Women's History Month challenge. Calling on celebs to partake in her fun dancing activity, the 58-year-old fashion extraordinaire takes to social media to show that "anything is possible" when women come together.

"Ladies! Let's have some fun for the rest of #WomensHistoryMonth and show the world when women unite anything is possible," the Black Panther costume designer captions her Instagram post, along with a video of her dancing to Beyoncé's iconic female anthem, "Run the World (Girls)."

"I nominate @halleberry @gabunion @im.angelabassett @tasha4realsmith @lupitanyongo and @juneambrose to upload a video dancing and/or lip syncing to your favorite Women's Empowerment Song. Use this same caption and nominate three women who inspire you to keep it going and don't forget to use the hashtag #WomenDancingTogether."