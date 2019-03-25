Jason Merritt/Getty Images
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Mar. 25, 2019 12:05 PM
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
It's finally time to say good morning to Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.
The duo's long-gestating series, The Morning Show, has officially been announced by Apple. The new series will be part of the tech giant's new Apple TV+ subscription-based service launching this fall on Apple TV apps across Apple products. No official premiere date was announced.
Aniston and Witherspoon are both starring and executive producing the project that was first announced in 2017.
The show follows the lives of morning show producers and anchors. Steve Carell plays Mitch Kessler, one of the anchors. He's struggling to maintain relevance in the changing media landscape. The cast for the series also includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Billy Crudup, Néstor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry.
On stage, Witherspoon, Aniston and Carell teased the series will pull back the curtain on power dynamics between men and women who work on a morning TV show. They promised the series will present an honest and complex look at the relationships between the players behind and in front of the cameras. At the center, are two ambitious and aspirational female characters, Witherspoon said. The story and collaboration with Witherspoon was enough to lure Aniston back to TV.
"I'm really excited about it," she said about her first regular TV series since 2004. No official trailer was released, however you can see a bit of the show in the sizzle trailer below.
Plus, Aniston and Witherspoon were featured in a behind-the-scenes video about the storytellers who are part of Apple TV+.
Production began on the show in October 2018. Mimi Leder directed with Kerry Ehrin serving as the show's writer, executive producer and showrunner. CNN's Brian Stelter is consulting on the show, with his book, Top of the Morning, providing background material. Lauren Levy Neustadter, Michael Ellenberg and Kristin Hahn are also executive producers on the project.
"We're honored that the absolute best lineup of storytellers in the world — both in front of and behind the camera — are coming to Apple TV+," Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of internet software and services, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to give viewers a sneak peek of Apple TV+ and cannot wait for them to tune in starting this fall. Apple TV+ will be home to some of the highest quality original storytelling that TV and movie lovers have seen yet."
Witherspoon and Aniston first appeared on TV together in Friends. Witherspoon played sister to Aniston's Rachel Green for two episodes in 2000.
This is Aniston's first regular TV role since Friends ended in 2004. She appeared in Burning Love, 30 Rock, Cougar Town and Dirt in guest appearances after Friends ended. Witherspoon won an Emmy for executive producing HBO's Big Little Lies. Originally a miniseries, a new Big Little Lies season is set to debut in June 2019.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?