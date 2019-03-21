The Voice Star Janice Freeman's Cause of Death Revealed

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 2:41 PM
The Voice star Janice Freeman died from a pulmonary embolism, according to her death certificate.
The document also notes that the singer's lupus was a contributing factor in her death. Freeman, a married mother of one had battled many health issues through her life, including another autoimmune disease called Sjogren's syndrome, and beat cervical cancer.
The singer had died after a medical emergency at her family's Los Angeles home earlier this month. She was 33. Freeman is survived by her husband Dion, her 12-year-old daughter Hannah, her mother Janice, brothers and sisters, and many extended family.
She had competed on season 13 of NBC's The Voice in 2017 and was coached by Miley Cyrus.
The pop star paid tribute to Freeman online after her death and also spoke at a celebration of her life earlier this week. She and her father Billy Ray Cyrus performed "Amazing Grace" at the event.
"Before we sing this song for Janice, I just want to clear up a rumor. I was never her coach, ever, she was always mine," Cyrus said tearfully. "I've learned more from her than anyone that I've ever gotten the honor to be in the room with, not just vocally, I should've gotten more lessons than I did, but she taught me everything that I know about love."
Trae Patton/NBC
"And, to be here, and I had planned on singing a song for her, but just losing her is just too much for me," Cyrus continued. "So my dad's gonna take care of this for me. But, I'll always be your sister, I'm here for you, and I'm here for your family, and Janice I'll miss you more than I could ever say. So, my dad is going to do this for me."
Gabrielle Union, Halle Berry and More Celebs Show the Power of Sisterhood With the #WomensHistoryMonth Challenge
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?