The Voice Star Janice Freeman's Cause of Death Revealed

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 2:41 PM

The Voice star Janice Freeman died from a pulmonary embolism, according to her death certificate.

The document also notes that the singer's lupus was a contributing factor in her death. Freeman, a married mother of one had battled many health issues through her life, including another autoimmune disease called Sjogren's syndrome, and beat cervical cancer.

The singer had died after a medical emergency at her family's Los Angeles home earlier this month. She was 33. Freeman is survived by her husband Dion, her 12-year-old daughter Hannah, her mother Janice, brothers and sisters, and many extended family.

She had competed on season 13 of NBC's The Voice in 2017 and was coached by Miley Cyrus.

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

The pop star paid tribute to Freeman online after her death and also spoke at a celebration of her life earlier this week. She and her father Billy Ray Cyrus performed "Amazing Grace" at the event.

"Before we sing this song for Janice, I just want to clear up a rumor. I was never her coach, ever, she was always mine," Cyrus said tearfully. "I've learned more from her than anyone that I've ever gotten the honor to be in the room with, not just vocally, I should've gotten more lessons than I did, but she taught me everything that I know about love."

Janice Freeman, Miley Cyrus

Trae Patton/NBC

"And, to be here, and I had planned on singing a song for her, but just losing her is just too much for me," Cyrus continued. "So my dad's gonna take care of this for me. But, I'll always be your sister, I'm here for you, and I'm here for your family, and Janice I'll miss you more than I could ever say. So, my dad is going to do this for me."

