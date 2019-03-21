Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 10:30 AM
Bravo
Kelly Rowland is looking for a place to rest her head—and it's James Harris to the rescue. In the exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, March 21 episode of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, James seems to have found "the one" for the singer.
The house has it all. It's in an exclusive gated community, is 6,200 sq. ft., has a formal dining area complete with a temperature-controlled wine cellar, and more than enough space for a recording studio—and massive closet. Plus, there's a formal sitting room.
"This is a sexy little, like, formal living," Kelly says while exploring the house.
All that and it's a completely "smart" house in terms of integrated technology. In the clip above, you'll be hard-pressed figuring out who is more excited, Kelly or James.
"This is actually perfect," Kelly says when she sees the guest suite. And then there's the master suite. It's sick.
"Oh, my heart," Kelly says. "I'm so happy." Something tells us Kelly's found her dream house.
Also in the episode, Tracy Tutor travels to Dubai in hopes of getting a listing that would change her life, and while there she hangs with Ladies of London star Caroline Stanbury. Meanwhile, Josh Altman searches for a mystery property in Malibu, and Josh Flagg and husband Bobby embark on the ultimate house-hunt together.
Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles airs Thursday, March 21 at 9:30 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
