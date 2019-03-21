Instagram / Elsa Pataky
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 9:23 AM
Instagram / Elsa Pataky
If this isn't the best advertisement for Australian tourism then we don't know what is...
Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky recently went on a camping trip with their daughter India Rose, 6, and 5-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha, in the western part of the Thor actor's native Australia. The actor, who hails from the southeastern city of Melbourne, appears shirtless and showcases his ripped torso in many videos Pataky posted on her Instagram Story on Thursday.
The family stayed near the ocean in a tent, which had a working kitchen sink, where Hemsworth did the dishes—shirtless of course. It also had a makeshift shower, put together by none other than the actor himself.
The family got to try new things; Hemsworth and his wife tasted raw sea urchin, which Hemsworth was not a fan of.
The actor also got to pet an adorable baby kangaroo, or joey.
Check out images from Hemsworth and Pataky's family vacation.
Instagram / Elsa Pataky
In March 2019, the actor and wife Elsa Pataky and their three kids went camping in Western Australia, where the actor was given an important task.
Instagram / Elsa Pataky
...shirtless
Instagram / Elsa Pataky
The actor puts together the shower.
Instagram / Elsa Pataky
...shirtless, obviously.
Instagram / Elsa Pataky
..unfortunately not shirtless.
Instagram / Elsa Pataky
Squee!
"We feel so lucky to have been able to go on an incredible trip to WA (Western Australia) a beautiful place with amazing people," Pataky wrote on Instagram. "We slept in tents, had little water, and no phone signal or wifi. We were able to connect with our kids, partners and friends in deeper, different ways. Without the stress of routine, without agendas, plans or luxuries. Just beaches, shells, surf and games around the camp fire. I feel very fortunate."
