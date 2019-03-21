Stassi Schroeder Sees a Nipple Hair for the First Time Thanks to the LADYGANG

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

First time for everything!

In this clip from Sunday's brand-new LADYGANG, the gals give Stassi Schroeder a glimpse of something she's—apparently—never seen before. The shenanigans unfold in record time after Keltie Knight casually mentions she once "pitched an idea where I grew my nipple hair to its full capabilities and then I plucked it and measured it for America."

Keltie's boss didn't go for it. But Stassi isn't necessarily shocked by her host's bold creativity, she's just confused about the logistics.

"How does one even grow a nipple hair?" asks the Vanderpump Rules star, prompting identical glances from both Keltie and Jac Vanek that say "Are you serious?" and "Lemme see" all at once. Naturally, the latter sentiment takes center stage in the new clip.  

Photos

LADYGANG's Funniest Celeb Guest Moments

"You have nipple hairs, you just haven't looked," Jac reasons. Stassi says 'no', but Becca Tobin needs more evidence.

"Pull ‘em out," she says, before kneeling down on the floor beside Stassi to check out the situation for herself. After beat, she gasps. Verdict? "There's no nipple hair!" Becca cries. And according to Ms. Schroeder, she's never had one either.

"Stassi, look at mine. This is the amount of nipple hair people normally have," Keltie tells her guest—and shows her too.

"No way! I did not know nipple hair was a thing," Stassi insists.

Watch the anatomical hilarity play out in the clip above!  

Watch a brand new episode of LADYGANG Sunday at 11 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , LADYGANG , E! Shows , Vanderpump Rules , Boobs , Funny , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Taraji P. Henson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Schitt's Creek, Season Five

Eww, No! Which Schitt's Creek Character Will You Miss Most When It Ends?

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight, America Ferrera

Busy Tonight's Celebrity Guests

Ultimate Power Couple Tournament, Faith Hill, Time McGraw, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton

Ultimate Power Couple Tournament: Vote for the Duo You Want to Win It All

Botched, Rajee

Botched Patients Before and After: Shocking Transformations!

Nikki Bella Total Bellas 410

Nikki Bella Admits Seeing John Cena Move on Will "Kill" Her as She Returns to Napa Post-Breakup

Victoria Justice

Fashion Police

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.