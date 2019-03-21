MTV
It's time for Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino to stop messing around with chicks. Literally.
In the exclusive teaser for a Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars are surrounded by chicks. Baby chicks. And we can't tell who we're more jealous of: the reality stars or the fluffy yellow birds.
"You know what Pauly? I'm tired of messing around with all these random chicks," Vinny says in the promo below.
"This one's stuck to me. It's a stalker," Pauly says. Pauly previously attempted to find love on MTV's Game of Clones. On that show, he dated Megan Fox lookalikes.
The dynamic fist-pumping duo will be joined by 20 contestants who are ready to be their ride-or-dies, but in this show the ladies have the power. While the boys decide who stays and goes, the women get to decide who they're competing for.
Right now, Vinny and Pauly are the only two Jersey Shore stars not with a significant other (aside from Jenni "JWoww" Farley who is going through a divorce).
A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny premieres with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, April 11 on MTV. This Bachelor-esque series originally ran in 2008 as a spinoff of A Shot at Love With Tequila Tequila. The first season of Double Shot at Love featured bisexual twin sisters.
Meet the 20 ladies looking to land one of the Jersey Shore stars below.
MTV
Alysse
Alysse Joyner, 24, is from Brooklyn, New York
MTV
Derynn
Derynn Paige, 25, is from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.
MTV
Marissa
Marissa Lucchese, 22, is from Massapequa Park, New York.
MTV
Zuljeily
Zuljeily Andino, 30, comes from Miami, Florida.
MTV
Shira
Shira Tran, 27, is from New Orleans, Louisiana.
MTV
Christina
Christina Lawrence, 29, is from Los Angeles.
MTV
Alli
Alli Adams, 28, is from Green Bay, Wisconsin.
MTV
Nadya
Nadya Erazo, 29, is from Pomona, California.
MTV
Deseree
Deseree Flores, 37, is from Scottsdale, Arizona.
MTV
Victoria
Victoria Fryer, 25 years old, is from Long Beach, California.
MTV
Nikki
Nikki Hall, 26, is from Los Angeles.
MTV
Elle
Elle Wilson, 25, is from Waverly, Pennsylvania.
MTV
Susan
Susan "Suzi" Baidya is 30 and from Irvine, California.
MTV
Mish
Michelle "Mish" Gao is 22 years old and from Tustin, California.
MTV
Cate
Cate Lapera, 27, is from Staten Island, New York.
MTV
Brittnay
Brittnay Dawson, 33, is from Norfolk, Nebraska.
MTV
Ashley
Ashley Lands, 24 years old, is from New York, New York.
MTV
Brittani
Brittani Schwartz already has a nickname, "B-lashes," and is 27. She comes from Lake Grove, New York.
MTV
Maria
Maria Elizondo, 22, is from West New York, New Jersey.
MTV
Holly
Holly Gurbisz, 26, is from Matawan, New Jersey.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!