Eww, David, no!

The day has come to say goodbye to the Rose family and the glorious dump that is the town of Schitt's Creek. OK, technically you don't have to say goodbye today, but you do need to prepare yourself, because Schitt's Creek is coming to an end following it's sixth season in 2020.

On Thursday, it was announced that the comedy, which comes from the father-son team of Eugene Levy and Dan Levy will be coming back for its sixth and final season next year. Dan took to Twitter to share the bittersweet news, which gives fans one more season of laughs—the show is currently in its fifth season on Pop in the United States and CBC in Canada—and we are freaking out.

"We are very excited to announce that Schitt's Creek is coming back for a sixth season on CBC and Pop in 2020! We also wanted to take this opportunity to let you know that we have decided season six will be our last. We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning," the Levys wrote.