Jovani, Jovani, Jovani! The designer behind Luann de Lesseps' cabaret dresses, which Dorinda Medley introduced to her costar in The Real Housewives of New York City season 10, continues to be a sore spot.

In the sneak peek below, Dorinda and Luann finally have their official "let's smooth things over" meeting with Bethenny Frankel and Barbara Kavovit playing referee. The two RHONY stars hit a rough spot in Colombia when they clashed over Dorinda's drinking and Luann's arrest. They moved on from that, until the season 10 finale when Luann took the stage and Dorinda yelled "Jovani!" from the audience.

However, Dorinda maintains she did not heckle Lu.