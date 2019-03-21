Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 6:49 AM
Bravo
Jovani, Jovani, Jovani! The designer behind Luann de Lesseps' cabaret dresses, which Dorinda Medley introduced to her costar in The Real Housewives of New York City season 10, continues to be a sore spot.
In the sneak peek below, Dorinda and Luann finally have their official "let's smooth things over" meeting with Bethenny Frankel and Barbara Kavovit playing referee. The two RHONY stars hit a rough spot in Colombia when they clashed over Dorinda's drinking and Luann's arrest. They moved on from that, until the season 10 finale when Luann took the stage and Dorinda yelled "Jovani!" from the audience.
However, Dorinda maintains she did not heckle Lu.
"I just want to say, I love you, I hope we can work this out. I thought we were on a good path. But I do want to say I care for you. And even if we can't be friends right now…I want us both to have peace about it, I want you to know I care for you and I love you," Dorinda tells Luann in the clip above.
Luann says she doesn't want to keep it all going either, since they have the same friends (translation: they're on the same TV show).
"There's no relationship—no perfect relationship," Bethenny says. "Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, they both make mistakes. Everyone's got to own their own s—t."
Huh? Anyway...
"Just own that you heckled the Jovani and that you brought up the papers," Bethenny says.
"I didn't heckle Jovani," Dorinda maintains. And there's past footage, so you can decide whether it was a heckle or not.
"What?! I mean, what?! Not even a sorry. Just like, ‘Maybe I did. Whoops. Did I do that?' Something," Luann says in a confessional.
Will they stay an impasse? Is there another Tyler Perry quote that can help these two patch things up?
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Lori Loughlin, Jussie Smollett and More: When Real-Life Drama Brings the On-Screen Fun to a Screeching Halt
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?