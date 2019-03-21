EXCLUSIVE!

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists Stars Reveal Their Favorite Pilot Scenes

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Pie, anyone? 

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists has made its debut, bringing us a whole new generation of little liars and mysteries and questionable relationships, with PLL stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish there to guide the new kids. 

While so much happened in the first episode, a few scenes hit the cast the hardest, and they weighed in on their favorite moments in a video exclusive to E! News. Sasha Pieterse's pick is Mona's entrance, which was instantly iconic: suddenly appearing, holding a giant knife and a pie. 

"Alison's just like, ugh, really?" Pieterse says. "The pie was a disaster, it would not cut, or it would cut through the entire pie box and then we wouldn't be able to lift it. Janel and I had so much fun filming that scene." 

Photos

Meet the Perfectionists of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Sofia Carson loves the scene in Alison's first class, when we first meet each of the Perfectionists. 

"Each one of us says our first line, and it just really sets the tone as to who Ava is, who Dylan is, and who Caitlin is," she says.

Sydney Park recalls the final day of filming, watching that opening scene of Dylan playing the cello, and Janel Parrish's favorite was actually a bit of an Easter egg for Mona fans, all in the video above! 

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Pretty Little Liars , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Taraji P. Henson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Releases Chilling New Final Season Poster

Kaley Cuoco Ready to Cry Taping "Big Bang Theory" Finale

Kelly Rowland, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

See Kelly Rowland Find Her Dream House on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Exclusive: "The Perfectionists" Stars' Favorite Scene

Schitt's Creek, Season Five

Eww, No! Which Schitt's Creek Character Will You Miss Most When It Ends?

Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny, Jersey Shore

Pauly D and Vinny's A Double Shot at Love Preview Is Full of Cute Chicks

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.