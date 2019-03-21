by Lauren Piester | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 10:00 AM
Pie, anyone?
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists has made its debut, bringing us a whole new generation of little liars and mysteries and questionable relationships, with PLL stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish there to guide the new kids.
While so much happened in the first episode, a few scenes hit the cast the hardest, and they weighed in on their favorite moments in a video exclusive to E! News. Sasha Pieterse's pick is Mona's entrance, which was instantly iconic: suddenly appearing, holding a giant knife and a pie.
"Alison's just like, ugh, really?" Pieterse says. "The pie was a disaster, it would not cut, or it would cut through the entire pie box and then we wouldn't be able to lift it. Janel and I had so much fun filming that scene."
Sofia Carson loves the scene in Alison's first class, when we first meet each of the Perfectionists.
"Each one of us says our first line, and it just really sets the tone as to who Ava is, who Dylan is, and who Caitlin is," she says.
Sydney Park recalls the final day of filming, watching that opening scene of Dylan playing the cello, and Janel Parrish's favorite was actually a bit of an Easter egg for Mona fans, all in the video above!
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.
