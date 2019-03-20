Orlando Bloom's Beverly Hills Bachelor Pad Could Be Yours for $8.9 Million

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Mar. 20, 2019 4:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Orlando Bloom, Beverly Hills mansion, real estate

realtor.com; Getty Images

Orlando Bloom is ditching his Beverly Hills bachelor pad after getting engaged to Katy Perry.

The sleek, modern mansion is on sale for a whopping cost of $8.9 million. Located on the upscale "Billionaire's Row" of Los Angeles, the contemporary house has over 4,000 square feet of living space that is perfect for entertaining. It's open living space seamlessly transitions to the outdoors where an inviting pool gives the backyard a spa-like feel. And when guests are ready to retreat from the pool, there are four bedrooms and bathrooms for people to clean up and catch some z's. 

Erik Gunther, celebrity housing expert at realtor.com tells E! News, "It's California indoor-outdoor living to the max. Ideal for a bachelor, this sleek pad probably won't last long on the market." 

It's likely that he and the "California Girls" singer are officially moving in together now that they are engaged to be wed. On Valentine's Day, the Pirates of the Carribean star popped the question during a romantic helicopter ride after dating for well over two years. She, of course, said yes to his grand proposal and the breathtaking ring. 

Photos

Celebrity Real Estate: Breakover Homes

Perry regaled fans with the story when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! days later. According to the star, Orlando slightly struggled with asking her big question, even ripping his suit jacket in the process. Katy laughed, "He's pulling out this box that's too big for his coat pocket. It rips his coat pocket, and his elbow goes into the champagne."

Nonetheless, the pair can't wait to start their lives together. A source previously told E! News, "Katy is over the moon and so excited. She has always said that Orlando's love for her was different than anything she has felt before."

Now, let the house hunting begin!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Orlando Bloom , Real Estate , Katy Perry , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jennifer Garner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Katherine Heigl, Suits

Katherine Heigl Cast as Lead in CBS Comedy Pilot Our House

Nick Lachey Reveals the Secret to Boy Band Success

Boy Bands Are Back and Better Than Ever

Inside Ariana Grande & Demi Lovato's Tight Friendship

Kate Beckinsale, Pete Davidson, Roy Battersby

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Enjoy Date Night With Her Mom and Step-Dad

Joey King & Patricia Arquette Transform for "The Act"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.