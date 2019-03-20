Daytime Emmy Awards 2019: The Complete List of Nominations

David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Mar. 20, 2019 3:26 PM
Just when you thought awards season was over, the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards list of nominees are announced!
That's right, on Sunday, May 5, pop culture lovers will celebrate daytime TV's greatest. Moreover, the star-studded ceremony is nominated celebrity faves, like Kelly Ripa, Ellen DeGeneres, Steve Harvey, Ryan Seacrest, Marci Miller and so many more.
With that said, many TV classics are also nominated this year, including Family Feud, Days of Our Lives, Sesame Street and The View. Even if these daytime series' aren't your cup of tea, TV fanatics still have time to catch up and watch some of the nominated celebs, programs and shows .
The star-studded event will be held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Southern California with many of TV's greatest in attendance.
To see the full list of shows, hosts and programs that will go head-to-head with each other at daytime TV's biggest night of the year, check out the nominations list below.
Without further ado, here are the 2019 nominees:
Sesame Workshop
Outstanding Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series
After Forever
The Bay The Series
Giants
The New 30
Youth & Consequences
Outstanding Preschool Children’s Series
The Big Fun Crafty Show
Dino Dana
Miss Persona
Sesame Street
Snug's House
Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series
American Ninja Warrior Junior
Chicken Soup for The Soul's Hidden Heroes
Odd Squad
Top Chef Junior
The Who Was? Show
Outstanding Short Format Children’s Program
Canticos
Nickelodeon Nick Jr Block Party: Quest for the Golden Cube
Nick Jr Color Song: RED
Sesame Street: Elmo’s Food Rap Battle
Sesame Street: A Rainbow Kind of Day
Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series
Ask the StoryBots
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Elena of Avalor
Esme & Roy
Muppet Babies
Tumble Leaf
Outstanding Children’s Animated Series
Disney Mickey Mouse
Hilda
The Loud House
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Welcome to the Wayne
Outstanding Special Class Animated Program
Crow: The Legend
DuckTales: The Shadow War!
PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups
Tumble Leaf Halloween Special
Watership Down
Outstanding Educational or Informational Series
Mind Field
SciGirls
Weird But True
The Wildlife Docs
Xploration Awesome Planet
Outstanding Culinary Program
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro
Cook's Country
Eat. Race. Win.
Giada Entertains
Lidia's Kitchen
Valerie's Home Cooking
Outstanding Game Show
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Let's Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
ABC/Byron Cohen
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Couples Court with the Cutlers
Judge Judy
Judge Mathis
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court
The People's Court
Outstanding Lifestyle Program
Ask This Old House
George to the Rescue
Home Made Simple with Laila Ali
Naturally, Danny Seo
This Old House
Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program
Born to Explore with Richard Wiese
F2 Finding Football
Jack Hanna's Into the Wild
Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin
Rock the Park
Samantha Brown's Places To Love
Outstanding Morning Program
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America
Today Show
Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish
Despierta America
Nuestro Mundo
Un Nuevo Dia
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
Access Live
The Dr. Oz Show
Rachael Ray
Red Table Talk
Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
A Little Help with Carol Burnett
The Real
The Talk
The View
Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish
Destinos
Dr. Juan
El Gordo y la Flaca
Six Dreams
Suelta la sopa
Outstanding Entertainment News Program
Access
DailyMailTV
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Inside Edition
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Outstanding Special Class Series
Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter
Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan
Mysteries & Scandals
To Life: How Israeli Volunteers Are Changing the World
Variety Studio: Actors on Actors
Working in the Theatre
Outstanding Special Class Special
Light in the Water
A Long Road to Freedom: The Advocate Celebrates 50 Years
92nd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Quiet Heroes
Super Soul Sunday: Oprah’s Book Club: Freedom After 30 Years on Death Row
Outstanding Special Class—Short Format Daytime Program
Blank Wall Overhaul Blueprint Food Interrupted
Momsplaining
Treatment Box Truth Initiative Watchtower
Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program
Ask the StoryBots
Crow: The Legend Baobab Studios Esme & Roy
92nd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Space Explorers
Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement – Topical
American Ninja Warrior Junior - Premiere
The Ellen DeGeneres Show – 60th Birthday
Lifetime’s 24th Annual Stop Breast Cancer For Life Campaign
The Star Wars Show – Arrested Development: Star Wars with Ron Howard
Thank Your Hero – Quiet Heroes
The View – Joy’s 20 Year Anniversary
Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement – Brand Image Campaign – Network or Program
Black History Month Campaign
DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free – Seasons 5 and 7
Nickelodeon - Pride Month
Women’s History Month Campaign
The Young and the Restless – 45th Anniversary
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Marci Miller, as Abigail Deveraux DiMera Days of Our Lives
Heather Tom, as Katie Logan The Bold and the Beautiful
Maura West, as Ava Jerome General Hospital
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester The Bold and the Beautiful
Laura Wright, as Carly Corinthos General Hospital
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Maurice Benard, as Sonny Corinthos General Hospital
Peter Bergman, as Jack Abbott The Young and the Restless
Tyler Christopher, as Stefan DiMera Days of Our Lives
Billy Flynn, as Chad DiMera Days of Our Lives
Jon Lindstrom, as Ryan/Kevin Collins General Hospital
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Kassie DePaiva, as Eve Donovan Days of Our Lives
Linsey Godfrey, as Sarah Horton Days of Our Lives
Martha Madison, as Belle Black Days of Our Lives
Beth Maitland, as Traci Abbott The Young and the Restless
Mishael Morgan, as Hilary Curtis The Young and the Restless
Vernee Watson, as Stella Henry General Hospital
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Max Gail, as Mike Corbin General Hospital
Bryton James, as Devon Hamilton The Young and the Restless
Eric Martsolf, as Brady Black Days of Our Lives
Greg Rikaart, as Leo Stark Days of Our Lives
Dominic Zamprogna, as Dante Falconeri General Hospital
CBS
Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series
Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome General Hospital
Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady Days of Our Lives
Victoria Konefal, as Ciara Brady Days of Our Lives
Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson General Hospital
Eden McCoy, as Josslyn Jacks General Hospital
Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series
Lucas Adams, as Tripp Dalton Days of Our Lives
William Lipton, as Cameron Webber General Hospital
Kyler Pettis, as Theo Carver Days of Our Lives
Garren Stitt, as Oscar Nero General Hospital
Zach Tinker, as Fenmore Baldwin The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Philip Anthony-Rodriguez, as Miguel Garcia Days of Our Lives
Patricia Bethune, as Nurse Mary Pat General Hospital
Wayne Brady, as Dr. Reese Buckingham The Bold and the Beautiful
Kate Mansi, as Abigail Deveraux Days of Our Lives
Thaao Penghlis, as Andre DiMera Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos The Bay The Series
Vanessa Baden Kelly, as Journee Giants
Liana Liberato, as McKenna Brady Light as a Feather
Shanti Lowry, as Yolanda Rodriguez Bronx SIU
Liz Vassey, as Dr. Gillian Hunt Riley Parra
Debby Wong/REX/Shutterstock
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Mitchell Anderson, as Jason Addams After Forever
Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett The Bay The Series
Kevin Spirtas, as Brian Stone After Forever
Brian White, as Jimmy Blue Bronx SIU
Wayne Wilcox, as Ray Only Children
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Crystal Lee Brown, as Tamera Giants
Erin Cherry, as Brenda After Forever
Cady Huffman, as Lisa After Forever
Carolyn Ratteray, as Caitlin Priest Riley Parra
Brianne Tju, as Alex Portnoy Light as a Feather
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Ameer Baraka, as Darius Bronx SIU
Brandon Beemer, as Evan Blackwell The Bay The Series
Wil Lash, as Scott Taylor Anacostia
Sean Samuels, as Ade Giants
Terrence Terrell, as Kwasi Asamoah Giants
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Sean Patrick Flanery, as Ty Garrett The Bay The Series
Anita Gillette, as Frannie After Forever
Lou Diamond Phillips, as Martin Conversations in L.A.
J. August Richards, as Andrew Prescott Giants
Kelsey Scott, as Sadiyah Siobahn Giants
Outstanding Performer in a Children’s, Family Viewing or Special Class Program
Bill Cobbs, as Mr. Hendrickson Dino Dana
Bret Green, as Preston Wainwright The Inspectors
Michela Luci, as Dana Dino Dana
Edward Norton, as Gary the Electronics Salesman Ask the StoryBots
Kimberly Persona, as Miss Persona Miss Persona
Hannah Vandenbygaart, as Vera ReBoot: The Guardian Code
CBS Television Distribution
Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program
Jay Baruchel, as Hiccup Dragons: Race to the Edge
Bob Bergen, as Porky Pig Wabbit - A Looney Tunes Production
Chris Diamantopoulos, as Mickey Mouse Disney Mickey Mouse
Mark Hamill, as Old Jir, Caz Kulipari: Dream Walker
Marieve Herington, as Tilly Green Big City Greens
Ruth Negga, as Mother Angela's Christmas
Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program
Eric Bauza, as Fozzie Bear, Bunsen Honeydew, Mr. Statler Muppet Babies
Steve Buscemi, as Saloso Elena of Avalor
Devan Cohen, as Daniel Tiger Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Ben Diskin, as Gonzo, Rizzo Muppet Babies
Olivia Manning, as Dazzle Butterbean's Café
Outstanding Culinary Host
Giada De Laurentiis Giada Entertains
Molly Yeh Girl Meets Farm
Pati Jinich Pati's Mexican Table
Catherine Fulvio A Taste of Ireland: Ballyknocken Cookery School
Valerie Bertinelli Valerie's Home Cooking
Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program
Guillermo Arduino, Anchor Encuentro
Elizabeth Hernandez Curiel, Correspondent El Gordo y la Flaca
Raul De Molina, Co-Host El Gordo y la Flaca
Gabriela Natale, Host SuperLatina with Gaby Natale
Alejandra Oraa, Co-Host Destinos
Outstanding Game Show Host
John Michael Higgins America Says
Alex Trebek Jeopardy!
Wayne Brady Let's Make a Deal
Pat Sajak Wheel of Fortune
Chris Harrison Who Wants To Be a Millionaire
Outstanding Host for a Lifestyle, Children’s or Special Class Program
Monique Coleman Gimme Mo
Mo Rocca The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
Jeff Corwin Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin
Samantha Brown Samantha Brown's Places To Love
Rob Strasberg, Treger Strasberg Welcome Home
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Dr. Mehmet Oz The Dr. Oz Show
Kellie Pickler, Ben Aaron Pickler and Ben
Steve Harvey Steve
Rachael Ray Rachael Ray
Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest LIVE with Kelly and Ryan
Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley The Real
Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Julie Chen The Talk
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Sara Haines The View
Wendy Williams The Wendy Williams Show
Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design for a Drama Series
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama Series
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama Series
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Drama Series
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
The Young and the Restless
Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution
Outstanding Makeup for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special
DuckTales
Elena of Avalor
Esme & Roy
Muppet Babies
Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
Outstanding Writing for a Digital Drama Series
After Forever
The Bay The Series
Conversations in L.A.
Giants
Light as a Feather
Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program
Ask the StoryBots
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Disney Doc McStuffins
Fancy Nancy
Peg+Cat
Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program
Angela's Christmas
Hilda
The Loud House
Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters
Wild Kratts
Outstanding Writing for a Children's, Preschool Children's, Family Viewing
Dino Dana
Odd Squad
Odd Squad: World Turned Odd
Sesame Street
The Who Was? Show
Outstanding Writing Special Class
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish!
To Life: How Israeli Volunteers Are Changing the World
The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish
CBS/The Talk
Outstanding Directing for a Digital Drama Series
After Forever A
The Bay The Series
Conversations in L.A.
Giants
Light as a Feather
Outstanding Directing for an Animated Program
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
Crow: The Legend Baobab Studios Hilda
Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters
Watership Down
Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program
Ask the StoryBots
Fancy Nancy
Nella the Princess Knight
Peg+Cat
Tumble Leaf
Outstanding Directing for a Children's, Preschool Children's or Family Viewing Program
Dino Dana
Free Rein
Mech-X4
Odd Squad
Odd Squad: World Turned Odd
Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Lifestyle, Culinary, Travel or Educational and Informational Program
1st Look NBC Joseph Rosendo's Travelscope
The Pioneer Woman
Samantha Brown's Places To Love
Weird But True
Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Lifestyle/Culinary or Educational and Informational
America's Test Kitchen
Cook's Country Home & Family
The Kitchen Food Network Milk Street
Outstanding Directing for a Talk Show, Entertainment News or Morning Program
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
A Little Help with Carol Burnett
The Real
The Talk
The View
Outstanding Directing for a Game Show
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Let's Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
Outstanding Directing Special Class
The Gymkhana Files
Team United – Behind the Scenes: Superheroes
Time For Ilhan Fuse Watchtower
Working in the Theatre
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
Dino Dana
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Odd Squad
Prince of Peoria
The Talk
Tomorrow's World Today
YouTube
Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live Action Program
DailyMailTV
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
Prince of Peoria
Six Dreams
The Who Was? Show
Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for an Animated Program
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
Hilda
Little Big Awesome
Tales of Arcadia: 3Below
Watership Down
Outstanding Lighting Direction
Dino Dana
Rachael Ray
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Inspectors
The Talk
Outstanding Technical Team
American Ninja Warrior Junior
CBS This Morning
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Jeopardy!
The Price Is Right
Sesame Street
Outstanding Cinematography
The Gymkhana Files
Jack Hanna's Into the Wild
Mech-X4
The New Legends of Monkey
Tumble Leaf
Outstanding Single Camera Editing
Eat. Race. Win.
1st Look
Giada On The Beach
The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
The Who Was? Show
Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
Let's Make A Deal
The Price Is Right
Sesame Street
Top Chef Junior
Outstanding Live And Direct To Tape Sound Mixing
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Family Feud
Let's Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
Steve
Outstanding Sound Mixing
The Gymkhana Files
The New Legends Of Monkey
Reboot: The Guardian Code
Sesame Street
Six Dreams
Outstanding Sound Mixing For An Animated Program
Angela's Christmas
Crow: The Legend
Tales Of Arcadia: 3Below
Tales Of Arcadia: Trollhunters
Watership Down
Eric Liebowitz/NBC
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Preschool Animated Program
Beat Bugs
PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups
Rusty Rivets
The Stinky & Dirty Show
Vampirina
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Live Action Program
Dino Dana
The New Legends Of Monkey
Sesame Street
Six Dreams
The Who Was? Show
Outstanding Sound Editing for an Animated Program
Big Hero 6: The Series
Lego DC Comic Super Hero The Flash
Tales of Arcadia: 3Below
Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters
Watership Down
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Preschool Animated Program
Beat Bugs
Elena of Avalor
Let's Go Luna!
The Stinky & Dirty Show
Vampirina
Outstanding Music Direction And Composition
Disney Mickey Mouse
Elena of Avalor
The Loud House
The Tom & Jerry Show
Watership Down
Outstanding Original Song
"You're the One" The Bold and the Beautiful
"Goodbye" Days of Our Lives
"Beat of Your Heart" Giants
"More Love" Giants
"We Believe" 92nd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
"How Could A Lie Feel So True" The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Original Song In A Children's Or Animated Program
"Fallin' Like a Rock" Elena of Avalor
"For One and All" Disney Sofia the First
"Making a World With My Friend" Peg+Cat
"The Thrill of Invention" Peg+Cat
"You're All Number One Tonight!" Peg+Cat
Outstanding Musical Performance In A Daytime Program
Ashley McBride "Girl Goin' Nowhere / American Scandal" CBS This Morning Saturday
Lindsey Stirling "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" LIVE With Kelly And Ryan
Ben Rector "Old Friends" Pickler And Ben
Adrienne Houghton, Israel Houghton "Secrets" The Real
Cast of The Band's Visit "Answer Me" Today Show
Outstanding Costume Design/Styling
The New Legends Of Monkey
Odd Squad
Raven's Home
Sesame Street
The Talk
Outstanding Hairstyling
Free Rein
LIVE With Kelly And Ryan
The Real
The Talk
The View
Outstanding Makeup
Aliens Ate My Homework
The Price Is Right
The Talk
The View
Walk the Prank
