Tatcha's New Dewy Skin Cream Is an Instagram Filter IRL

  By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 3:00 AM

If you're anything like us, you're a little over-the-top about your skincare.

For good reason though. A dedicated routine combined with the right products truly is the answer to slowing down the aging process. Yes, the right diet and other healthy habits all play a role, but sometimes, just sometimes you stumble upon a new product that changes the game. Enter: Tatcha's New Dewy Skin Cream.

We try new products on the regular around here, so believe us when we say this $68 cream is different. First off, the name intrigued us—who doesn't want dewy skin? That's always the goal. So as the final step in our nightly routine the next evening, we opened the chic purple jar to reveal a delicious looking pastel lavender cream packed to the top. Scent-wise, the all-natural fragrance of green tea and young bamboo is nice and low-key, not overwhelming by any means. We also love that it comes with a mini golden spoon attached to the lid so you can thoughtfully grab a pearl-sized amount of product without dunking you hand in the jar and making a mess.

And that brings us to the texture: It's rich, smooth and buttery—decadent, to say the least.  If you're someone that believes hydrated skin is youthful skin, this product will resonate with you. It's not a lightweight formula by any means, but it's not a heavy, tacky thick consistency either. It's dense but surprisingly breathable and the natural ingredients make it feel nourishing on contact in a feeds-your-skin kind of way.

The main ingredient is Japanese purple rice, packed with nutrients that protect against stress, pollution and UV damage. You've also got an Okinawa algae blend and hyaluronic acid, which replenishes your skin's natural moisture. But it's the ginseng, wild thyme and sweet marjoram extract that leave you topped off with that dewy finish. 

The next morning, we woke up with plumper, firmer skin that glowed when it caught the light. Seriously, our skin looked so good we hardly felt the need to paint on our usual layer of foundation topped with highlighter. Just a little SPF and we were out the door.

We're telling you, this face cream is basically an Instagram pretty filter, in real life. Any questions?

BUY IT: $68 at Sephora or Tatcha

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

