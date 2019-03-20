Goodbye camera crews and hello real world!

It's hard to believe that Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have only been able to have their romance public for one week.

But ever since revealing on The Bachelor two-night finale that they are giving their love story a second chance, both parties have finally been able to experience life as a (relatively) normal couple.

In true Bachelor Nation fashion, there are a few things that the average pair can't experience on the regular. A People magazine cover, nationwide press tour and trips to Banana Republic with cameras nearby doesn't happen every day.

But as the buzz continues to quiet down, a fairytale ending may just be in their future.