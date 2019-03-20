Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Confirm Bill & Ted 3 via Video

The 1989 sci-fi comedy movie Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure was about two dim-witted teenagers who use a time machine to bring back famous figures such as Socrates and Abraham Lincoln to use in a high school history class presentation. In the 1991 sequel Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, a tyrant from the future creates evil android doubles of Bill and Ted and sends them back in time to eliminate the originals. Both films featured late iconic comedian George Carlin.

In the third film, "the stakes are higher than ever for William 'Bill' S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore 'Ted' Logan (Reeves)," reads a synopsis posted by Deadline. "Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends."

Galaxy Quest director Dean Parisot will helm the project from a screenplay by original Bill & Ted writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the outlet said.

Fans had lobbied for a new Bill & Ted sequel for years, and in 2011, Reeves told MTV News, "I believe the writers are six weeks away from a draft."

"No pressure!" he added. "We'll see. When we last got together, part of it was that Bill and Ted were supposed to have written the song that saved the world, and it hasn't happened. So they've now become kind of possessed by trying to do that."