In addition, Migos , who are nominated for their first Kids' Choice Award in the category of Favorite Music Group, are perform a medley of their hits.

The 2019 Kids' Choice Awards take place on Saturday and will feature your favorite—and perhaps, not so favorite—celebs getting covered in sticky green goo.

Are you ready to see stars get slimed!

Check out pics of celebs getting slimed at the Kids' Choice Awards over the years!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Laurie Hernandez The Olympic gymnast get slimed at the 2018 awards!

Nickelodeon Harrison Ford It was 2008 when the screen icon took his first slime in stride.

Nickelodeon Jack Black If there was anyone to make you laugh over slime, it's this guy.

Nickelodeon Halle Berry The star didn't even have to leave her seat to get slimed at the 2012 show.

Nickelodeon Heidi Klum & Chris Colfer The supermodel couldn't wipe away all of the slime.

Nickelodeon John Cena The 2017 host got hit with a massive dose of slime.

Nickelodeon The Jonas Brothers It was a sea of slime for the Jonas Brothers and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at the 2009 show.

Nickelodeon Sandra Bullock & Neil Patrick Harris The actress powered through the sliming in 2013.

Nickelodeon Kevin Hart The comedian rocked the signature shade of green at the 2017 show.

Nickelodeon Justin Timberlake & Vince Vaughn At least they had goggles for protection!

Nickelodeon Justin BIeber The Biebs got totally showered in slime back in 2012.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Demi Lovato The songstress might be a little sorry she got slimed at the 2017 awards.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Ben Stiller Back in 2005, the funny man got the slime treatment.

MARK J. TERRILL/AP/REX/Shutterstock Mike Myers The comedian didn't know what he had coming when he got slimed in 2004.

MARK J. TERRILL/AP/REX/Shutterstock Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen The famous twins got a double dose of slime in 2004.

LUCY NICHOLSON/AP/REX/Shutterstock Adam Sandler The funny man took the slime in stride back in 2002.

LUCY NICHOLSON/AP/REX/Shutterstock Pink The songstress got special treatment with pink slime during the 2002 show.

Charley Gallay/KCA2014/Getty Images Shaun White The pro snowboarder couldn't ride out of this goo in 2014.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc Will Smith The Fresh Prince was freshly coated in slime in 2000.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc Tom Cruise & Rosie O'Donnell The stars could only embrace for cover when they were hit with the slime in 2001.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for KCA Pitbull When it came time to get slimed in 2013, he could only say one thing: dale!

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for KCA Dwight Howard The basketball pro got a different kind of dunk when he got covered in slime in 2013.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc James Earl Jones The actor was seeing green at the 1994 show—even his glasses were covered with slime.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc Randy Savage The pro wrestler couldn't fight the slime in 1999.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage NIcole Kidman, Steve Carell & Tobey Maguire It was an A-list trio of slime victims in 2007.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Robin Williams & Jack Black The late icon and fellow comedian got slammed with the slime in 2006.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Will Ferrell The funny star embraced the slime in 2005.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for KCA Josh Duhamel The actor was the king of the slime in 2011.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Image Will Smith The Suicide Squad got hit with the slime again in 2012.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Shawn Mendes The singer couldn't hold back the slime in 2015.

Evans Ward/AP Images for Nickelodeon Jesse McCartney The singer was leavin' with slime on his shirt in 2009.