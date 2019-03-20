Stranger Things Trailer Decoded: What We Learned About Season 3

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Mar. 20, 2019 11:10 AM

Stranger Things, Season 3

Netflix

Looks like we're in for a crazy summer.

Netflix debuted the first trailer for Stranger Things season three—and several new official images—that is sure to make you wish for summer even more now. The third season takes place in the summer of 1985 and there's a lot happening in Hawkins. New threats, both human and, uh, monstrous, new friendships and so many new locations to explore. There's a lot packed in the less than 3 minute trailer, so much that you probably missed a few key moments. Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Below, watch the trailer again. And then come along with us as we decode some key moments from the new preview.

Stranger Things

Netflix

The Lifeguard

We've known a lifeguard goes missing, prompting an investigation. Well, here she is. Seems like the action of the season takes place at the pool, the mall and the hospital.

Stranger Things

Netflix

New Jobs?

The scene right before this one established The Hawkins Post, the town's paper. Are they here for jobs? For an interview?

Stranger Things

Netflix

Bruce!

Jake Busey, Bruce, is a journalist for The Hawkins Post. He has questionable morals and a sick sense of humor, according to Netflix.

Stranger Things

Netflix

They've Got the Look

This is a far cry from that old pink dress and blonde wig.

Stranger Things

Netflix

Let's Go to the Mall

Starcourt Mall is a big new addition to the Hawkins community. How much longer will it stay standing though? Looks like lots of action goes down there.

Stranger Things

Netflix

Steve!

Steve (Joe Keery) has seen better days. Who's torturing him? And why?

Stranger Things

Netflix

Not Fun and Games

This guy appears a number of times with a few different guns. Looks like this is at the big fair seen in the trailer.

Stranger Things

Netflix

Who?

Electricity seems to be a factor in the new season. Good luck to whoever this is.

Stranger Things

Netflix

Look to the Skies

A number of shots in the trailer feature threats from above. Is the Upside Down now above? Or is it a new threat altogether, like...aliens?

Stranger Things

Netflix

A Crooked Mayor

Cary Elwes joins the cast as the mayor of Hawkins who is mostly looking out for himself.

Stranger Things

Netflix

Unhappy Hawkins

Signs call for the recall of the mayor and protection of downtown. Could it have to do with the mall? Or the big fair that's seen?

Stranger Things

Netflix

Leggo

Eleven's affinity for Eggos is well known, but here it looks like the freezer section is helping her use her powers. Eleven is wearing this outfit in a number of action-packed scenes in the trailer.

Stranger Things

Netflix

Erica to the Rescue

Netflix let it slip early on that we'd be seeing more Erica (Priah Ferguson) on a mission of her own to save Hawkins. Looks like she's in deep here.

Stranger Things

Netflix

This Guy

Many of the action scenes seem to take place in a hospital. And there's this guy, the big monster.

The new season of Stranger Things premieres July 4 on Netflix.

