Sometimes there's nothing worse than not knowing.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's Rasheeda and Kirk Frost are looking for answers—or at least a little bit more information—in this clip from Thursday's new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. Before sitting down with the 23-year-old clairvoyant, the couple explains that the reason they wanted to have a reading done in the first place is to hopefully learn more about their loved one's recent passing.

"We just have a couple of things that we want to ask," Rasheeda says. And it's not long before Tyler Henry helps get the conversation going.

"They're putting some emphasis on the timing of this," he tells them, adding that this person's death would have come at a time that otherwise would have been "happy" and hopeful. "It feels like it shouldn't have happened when it did. It's like, bam!" Tyler continues. "I just feel like I get blindsided is the way I would describe this."