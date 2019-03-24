Beverly Hills, what a thrill!

We all have those movies that hold a special place in our hearts and despite growing up we still love them, root for the heroines, and look back at them for style inspiration. That is what Troop Beverly Hills is to many of us, and that's why we can't believe that this iconic film is 30 years old.

Phyllis Nefler (Shelley Long) first graced the big screen as everyone's favorite out-of-touch Wilderness Girls troop leader on March 24, 1989 and boy has time flown by since then. Luckily for fans of the film, the storyline and the fashion in particular has stood the test of time and we are so grateful that it has.

Troop Beverly Hills tells the story of Phyllis, a soon-to-be divorced mom and socialite who lives the good life in Beverly Hills, California.

As her life is falling apart—her husband Freddy (Craig T. Nelson) is seeing a younger woman—she realizes that she needs to do something to keep herself busy, but what she does isn't exactly in her wheelhouse.