However, a source recently told E! News that things are "strained" between the couple, who are parents to 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

"This tour and having Travis away has been very challenging for Kylie," the insider added.

Another source also shared that Kylie and Travis "haven't had time at home to sit down and work things out or figure out where they are." So, "Things are basically on hold until Travis gets back," according to the insider. "He has assured Kylie he didn't cheat and never will."

In addition to leaving the comment on Kylie's new Instagram post, Travis also recently wore a hoodie with Kylie's face on it to a Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets basketball game.