Sophie Turner Lives Her Best Life While Chugging Wine at a Hockey Game

Wed., Mar. 20, 2019

Reason #829 why we want Sophie Turner to be our BFF? This

The Game of Thrones star spent her Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City for a hockey game between the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings. While the Red Wings won the game, Turner stole the show during the game when the cameras found her in the crowd. 

While she watched herself on the jumbotron, the actress stole everyone's attention as she victoriously chugged her glass of wine. 

"Send it for the starks," the actress captioned a clip of the now-viral moment, of course paying homage to her Game of Thrones family. 

The star was joined by her famous fiancé, Joe Jonas. The two were photographed embracing in their seats. Sounds like a fun date night to us!

Last month, the actress kept fans entertained as a part of her beau's "Sucker" music video along with brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas and their wives Priyanka Chopraand Danielle Jonas

At one point in the visual, Turner had fans laughing as she sipped on a drink in a bathtub, only to casually spit it out into the bath water. 

Sophie, whenever you need a new gal pal, we're here. 

