Plugged in The Big Bang Theory fans know the tales of the original pilot. Things were different. Penny wasn't there, but Katie, played by Amanda Walsh, was. Turns out Kaley Cuoco, who went on to play Penny, originally auditioned for the female lead role.

"In the first pilot, the character of Penny [originally named Katie] was not as appealing as that proverbial girl next door. It was not the actress [Amanda Walsh] but rather the conceit of the character," Peter Roth, president and chief content officer at Warner Bros. Television Group, told TV Insider. "Fortunately, Nina Tassler, then-president of CBS Entertainment, realized we had something very special and said, ‘Let's do it again.'"