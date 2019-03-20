Daphne Oz Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

This famous foodie has another bun in the oven.

On Tuesday, TV personality and former The Chew host Daphne Ozshared some breaking news: she's pregnant! The 33-year-old daughter of TV favorite Dr. Mehmet Oz revealed the personal update on social media with a photo of her budding baby bump.

"I do love to cook! bun in the oven #4 coming your way later this year and we couldn't be more excited!" the star wrote online.

Oz, who has been married to John Jovanovic since 2010, is already mom to 5-year-old daughter, Philomena, 3-year-old son, Jovan, and 1-year-old daughter Domenica.