We love you, This Is Us and Randall Pearson, but this is ridiculous.

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) has officially started his job as city councilman in Philadelphia, a city in which he does not live, and it's exactly as much nonsense as we thought it would be from the moment it started. Not only has Randall never lived in the neighborhood he ran in, but Philadelphia is two hours hours away from where Randall and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) actually live, in New Jersey. Those are already pretty good reasons Randall shouldn't be a city councilman in Philadelphia.

Another really, really good reason that Randall shouldn't be a city councilman in Philadelphia is that the campaign already nearly broke up his marriage. Beth was at the point of giving ultimatums, begging him to quit running like he told her he would do if she asked.